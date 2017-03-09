Kate Middleton Really Loves This Michael Kors Coat

WireImage / AP / PA Images via Getty Images
When it comes to outerwear, Kate Middleton seems to have a personal favorite.
The Duchess of Cambridge, who is no stranger to the delicate art of outfit recycling, stepped out in London Thursday sporting a tweed Michael Kors A-line coat with a navy wide-brimmed hat. The mother of two donned the ensemble at a dedication service for the new Iraq and Afghanistan memorial, where she sat and watched a horse guards parade alongside her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry.
Not shy about repeating looks, the royal has worn the coat on two previous public occasions—first in 2014 when she attended an Anzac Day remembrance service and again in 2016 while opening a new playground at Hampton Court Palace.
At the time of the first appearance, the coat retailed for $2,995. Let's just say Middleton is trying to get her money's worth—right on, lady!
My first thought upon seeing Kate's hat today: Audrey! ? pic.twitter.com/6kynkE5aAs— Katie (@Katiemidleton) March 9, 2017
While the coat is an oldie but a goodie, Middleton's hat appears to be a new accessory. Fans immediately likened the topper to Audrey Hepburn's Holly Golightly hat.
Instead of wearing her glossy brunette locks down around her face in curls as she has done on previous occasions, the royal switched things up by having the hair tucked away from her face. Tanzanite earrings and navy pumps finished off the look.
Though this jacket is among Middleton's most used, there are a few other coats on repeat in her stylish repertoire. The royal has sported a blue Alexander McQueen coat on several occasions as well as a green Hobbs coat, red L.K. Bennett coat and even a burgundy double-breasted jacket she put on again recently after its previous appearance five years earlier.
The lesson learned? Just switch up the accessories and the coat is as good as new.