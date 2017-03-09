Kate Middleton Really Loves This Michael Kors Coat

When it comes to outerwear, Kate Middleton seems to have a personal favorite.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is no stranger to the delicate art of outfit recycling, stepped out in London Thursday sporting a tweed Michael Kors A-line coat with a navy wide-brimmed hat. The mother of two donned the ensemble at a dedication service for the new Iraq and Afghanistan memorial, where she sat and watched a horse guards parade alongside her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

Not shy about repeating looks, the royal has worn the coat on two previous public occasions—first in 2014 when she attended an Anzac Day remembrance service and again in 2016 while opening a new playground at Hampton Court Palace.

At the time of the first appearance, the coat retailed for $2,995. Let's just say Middleton is trying to get her money's worth—right on, lady!