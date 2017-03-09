She's a buzzed babe!
Kristen Stewart debuted a shocking new look earlier this week, electing to buzz all her hair off and dye it platinum blond. And while it is for an upcoming role, Stewart told Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist on the Today show Thursday morning that she had planned to do it anyway.
"I'm doing a movie in a couple of weeks called Underwater, and I play a mechanical engineer that's working on an oil rig on the bottom of the ocean floor, so, for me, it was like, it's practical," she said, laughing while stroking her buzzed locks. "I'm not going to be able to have touch-ups once I have the helmet on. I must shave my head."
Surprised, the co-anchors asked, "They didn't ask? You volunteered?"
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"I wanted to do this for a long time for novel sake," Stewart admitted. "At some point in your life you want to be able to do that [rubbing her head]."
Fortunately, her director had the same idea. "The director suggested it," she added. "I was like, 'That's a great idea! You should take credit for that one, and I am game.'"
With luck on her side, the Twilight alum was able to shave her head with her bosses blessing. Even though it's been a couple of days, Stewart admitted she has no regrets.
"It feels amazing," Stewart said. "I just want to head bang all day."
Underwater tells the story of a crew of researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake damages their laboratory. Seeing as they're—er—underwater, we can only imagine the thrills that will ensue. But before she starts filming the deep sea flick, Stewart continues to focus on her current project, Personal Shopper, which tells the story of a woman who works as a personal shopper in Paris while grieving the loss of her twin brother.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)