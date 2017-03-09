Harlots follows Margaret Wells (Morton), a brothel owner struggling to reconcile that role with playing mother to daughters Charlotte (Findlay) and Lucy (Smyth). Things get even more complicated (and nasty) when rival madam Lydia Quigley (Manville) targets Margaret's brothel. Again, this isn't your typical show about prostitutes, as you can clearly see in the action-packed trailer.

At TCA, Buffini said the creators dove deep into researching the brothel life of 18th Century London and inspiration came from a book: Harris's List of Convent Garden Ladies, "which was a sort of London guide to whoring that was a best-seller yearly from the 1760s up to the 1800s," she said.

Owen said the show set at from the very beginning to tell the story of the female gaze.