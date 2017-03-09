Tyra Banks Tried to Quit America's Next Top Model in 2007

America's Next Top Model was rebooted in 2016, with Rita Ora stepping in as host. The entire judging panel also got a makeover, with Paper's Drew Elliott, model Ashley Graham and stylist Law Roach joining the mix. "I wanted to keep it new. With me creating and owning a significant portion of the show," Banks says, "it's in my best interests to keep it going and to keep it fresh."

Doing so also allowed Banks to focus on her family and her other businesses.

Banks says she "used to have a problem of being too much of a micro-manager," but she has since learned "to delegate" to people on her production team. "You create and you move on."