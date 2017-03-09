With more than 100 film credits to his name, Jackson reenacted just a small fraction of his most memorable scenes of all time when he appeared on CBS' The Late Late Show Wednesday. With a little help from host James Corden, Jackson ran through his oeuvre, reviving characters from Goodfellas, Jackie Brown, Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Negotiator, Shaft and many more.
Jackson began by (mis)quoting Ezekiel 25:17, just as his character Jules Winnfield did in 1994's Pulp Fiction.
"The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of the darkness. For he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children," the actor said, while Corden played John Travolta's part. "I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon you." Pulp Fiction earned extra love, as Jackson and Corden recreated the "royale with cheese" scene, too.
Other highlights included Jackson reprising his roles from Coming to America, Deep Blue Sea, Die Hard With a Vengeance, Do the Right Thing, The Incredibles, A Time to Kill and Unbreakable.
Jackson drew cheers when he recited some of classic lines, including "Hold on to your butts!" (from Jurassic Park), "I have had it with these motherf--cking snakes on this motherf--king plane!" (from Snakes on a Plane) and "Avengers assemble!" (from just about every Marvel film).
Scenes from Black Snake Moan, Coach Carter, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Star Wars: Episode I– The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and xXx were highlighted in Jackson's "Acts Out" segment. Naturally, Jackson filmed a scene from his new movie, Kong: Skull Island, in theaters Friday. The bit ended with a performance from Soul Men.
