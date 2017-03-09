Matt Donovan has somehow managed to do the impossible on The Vampire Diaries.

For eight seasons, he's not only remained human, but he's also remained alive. Sure, he died for a second or two a few times here and there and lost most of the people he ever cared about, but he never died permanently, and now he's the town sheriff.

We feared he was about to meet his end multiple times over the course of the series, and yet Matt made it all the way to the finale, and possibly beyond. We asked Matt's portrayer, Zach Roerig, for advice on how other humans could survive so long in supernatural worlds, and we thought maybe he'd say "stay inside." He did not.