We're just one day away from Elena Gilbert's return to Mystic Falls.

Sure, we're also one day away from saying goodbye to Mystic Falls forever, but we're here today to focus on the positive. Elena will be back, and she and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) are finally going to have the big reunion fans have been waiting for since Nina Dobrev left the show at the end of season six.

While they can't give us any details of Elena's actual return to the world of the living, Ian Somerhalder and executive producer Julie Plec both promised us that it's going to be worth the wait.