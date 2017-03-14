How to Find Fame, Fortune and Followers After The Bachelor

Embrace your Bachelor type-casting. Better yet, lean into it like you've never leaned in before. Take that typecasting and run with it. After all, there isn't much you can do about the treatment you receive from the editing room, so you may as well use it to your advantage.

Sitting down to watch the first few Bachelor episodes can be a terrifying journey into the unknown. Most of what is said to the cameras is done under the influence of dozens of glasses of white wine and approximately zero bites of food, so all bets are off. Maybe you said one off-handed comment about an ex-boyfriend, and the next thing you know you're the crazy lady who can't get over the guy who broke up with her five years ago. We're sure Taylor never thought the words "mental health counselor" would burn her the way they did, but such is the edit.

That said, your typecasting is the key to your famous persona. It may not be the most flattering narrative, but it's what will set you apart from the rest of the pack, the perfectly nice women who will inevitably be known as the Laurens, or something like that. Make fun of yourself on social media and never turn down an interview opportunity because you don't want to further a stereotype of yourself. Instead of shying away from your reputation as a heavy napper, film a PSA for National Napping Day.