Getty Images
Getty Images
Katy Perry and America Ferrera are getting ready to be celebrated for their work on behalf of LGBT rights.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largeest LGBT civil rights group, announced today that Perry will receive the group's National Equality award at its 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner on March 18.
"We are thrilled to honor Katy Perry for using her powerful voice and international platform to speak out for LGBTQ equality," HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. "Her compelling advocacy, from the stage to the campaign trail, has had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ people—and, in particular, young people. Katy's message of inclusion and equality continues to inspire us and the world."
Ferrera will be presented with the Ally for Equality Award by Lena Dunham.
Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic
"America Ferrera has shown an unwavering commitment to advancing equality for all people and sets a stirring example for others to follow," Griffin said. "As we continue the fight for full equality during this very uncertain time for our country, we are constantly inspired by America and our friend, Lena Dunham—both fierce and outspoken champions of equality."
Both awards recognize people who use their voice to publicly stand up and fight for the LGBT community.
The evening, which will take place at the JW Marriott LA Live and is expected to attract 1,000 guests, will also feature a keynote address by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), a performance by openly gay singer-songwriter Troye Sivan and appearances by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and his predecessor Antonio Villaraigosa.