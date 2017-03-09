Katy Perry and America Ferrera are getting ready to be celebrated for their work on behalf of LGBT rights.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largeest LGBT civil rights group, announced today that Perry will receive the group's National Equality award at its 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner on March 18.

"We are thrilled to honor Katy Perry for using her powerful voice and international platform to speak out for LGBTQ equality," HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. "Her compelling advocacy, from the stage to the campaign trail, has had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ people—and, in particular, young people. Katy's message of inclusion and equality continues to inspire us and the world."

Ferrera will be presented with the Ally for Equality Award by Lena Dunham.