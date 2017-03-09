This family will always have each other.

With just a few days left until the highly anticipated return of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E! News can exclusively reveal the new promo teasing all of the ups and downs ahead in season 13.

Kanye West's "FML" sets the musical tone for the dramatic clip that opens with Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner talking about the pressures of life in the spotlight. It then transitions to the subject of Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery as she remembers last October's horrific incident.

"If the elevator does not open in time, I'm f--ked," she recalls to her sisters.