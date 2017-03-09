Could Owen Hunt be on his way to his second divorce on Grey's Anatomy?
When season 13 began, we had such high hopes for newlyweds Owen and Amelia, but like all hope in Shondaland, it quickly dissipated to the point that they aren't even sleeping under the same roof anymore, let alone speaking. And as Kevin McKidd tells us, this very well could be the end of the road for the couple.
"It's a hard one because she's got all these demons. He does too. And now they've hit against this big issue of the baby. Owen has always imagined having a family, and now she seems to be changing her view on that. So that's going to be a big issue for them," the actor told E! News during a recent visit to the Grey's set. "I'll be interested to see what happens, but, at the moment, it's not looking good. I have to say, it's not looking good. But sometimes that's what's so interesting about the show and I think what's clever about the show is that it looks like the story's pulling you in one direction and one thing will happen and it will change everything."
ABC
But before you give up on Owen and Amelia completely, know that McKidd isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet. "I've got a feeling that Amelia's going to sort of come to Owen's rescue somehow," he admitted. "I don't know why I think that. It's just a gut feeling I have."
Whatever happens, look for some movement on that front beginning with tonight's episode, when Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) finally faces her feelings about her estranged husband.
Speaking of estrangement, when we sat down with McKidd we couldn't resist the opportunity to test him on the fan theory out there that his presumed dead sister Megan—who we met in this season's flashback-laden episode "The Room Where It Happens," where she was played by Bridget Regan—isn't actually all that dead. After all, this is Grey's. You don't usually hear about a family member if they're not going to make their way to Grey Sloan Memorial in some way, shape or form.
So, could McKidd shed any light on the theory? After a long pause wherein he seemed to be very carefully crafting his response, he said, "I can't. Listen, on any ABC Shondaland show, there's always a maybe to everything. Anything can happen. I've got to say, the actress who played her in the flashback episode is brilliant and we had great chemistry and we got along really well. So, if that happened, I'd be very delighted about it."
