Could Owen Hunt be on his way to his second divorce on Grey's Anatomy?

When season 13 began, we had such high hopes for newlyweds Owen and Amelia, but like all hope in Shondaland, it quickly dissipated to the point that they aren't even sleeping under the same roof anymore, let alone speaking. And as Kevin McKidd tells us, this very well could be the end of the road for the couple.

"It's a hard one because she's got all these demons. He does too. And now they've hit against this big issue of the baby. Owen has always imagined having a family, and now she seems to be changing her view on that. So that's going to be a big issue for them," the actor told E! News during a recent visit to the Grey's set. "I'll be interested to see what happens, but, at the moment, it's not looking good. I have to say, it's not looking good. But sometimes that's what's so interesting about the show and I think what's clever about the show is that it looks like the story's pulling you in one direction and one thing will happen and it will change everything."