Adriana Lima is single and may be ready to mingle.

E! News can exclusively confirm the supermodel and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman have broken up.

While the pair tried to keep their relationship private and never walked a red carpet together, we're told this romance started last summer but ended before Oscars weekend.

According to a source, the reason for the split has to do with conflicting schedules.

Back in February, Adriana supported her man in Houston at the 2017 Super Bowl. During the biggest game of the year, Julian made a diving catch that led his team to tie the game.