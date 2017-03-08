Happy birthday, Richard Lawson!
Beyoncé's stepfather turned 70 Tuesday and her mom and his wife Tina Knowles Lawson threw him a surprise birthday dinner, attended by the singer, her BFF Kelly Rowland and other friends and family members.
Tina posted on her Instagram page photos and video from the party. The group, made up of 14 people in total, dined in a private room inside The District by Hannah An Vietnamese restaurant in Los Angeles, one of Tina's favorite eateries, E! News has learned. Beyoncé' was not accompanied by Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy, 5.
Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, showcased her baby bump in a black mini dress, paired with black boots and a black leather jacket.
In Tina's video, a man asks her what she's drinking. The singer says she is drinking a "non-alcoholic orange" beverage.
Holly Robinson Peete sits with husband Rodney Peete and is heard discussing "embryos."
Kelly's husband Tim Witherspoon is also spotted, as are actors Glynn Turman and Lawrence Hilton Jacobs and Beyoncé's cousin Angie Beyince.
"Richards Birthday celebration! ❤Ralph, Melba, Larry, Ricky,Richard ,Tina, Beyonce, Rodney, Glynn, Angie, Holly, Jo Ann, Kelly , Tim love all these folks," Tina wrote.
Last week, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy went incognito at the Beauty and the Beast premiere in Los Angeles. They did not pose for photos at the end but the singer later released some of her own, which showed them twinning in green dresses.