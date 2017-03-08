Happy birthday, Richard Lawson!

Beyoncé's stepfather turned 70 Tuesday and her mom and his wife Tina Knowles Lawson threw him a surprise birthday dinner, attended by the singer, her BFF Kelly Rowland and other friends and family members.

Tina posted on her Instagram page photos and video from the party. The group, made up of 14 people in total, dined in a private room inside The District by Hannah An Vietnamese restaurant in Los Angeles, one of Tina's favorite eateries, E! News has learned. Beyoncé' was not accompanied by Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy, 5.