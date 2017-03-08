Nick Viall has created a whole season of firsts for The Bachelor.

It was the first time a two-time Bachelorette contestant became the Bachelor. It was the first time a Bachelor in Paradise contestant became the Bachelor. It was the first time the Bachelorette (the first black Bachelorette, no less) was announced before she was even eliminated on screen, and now, apparently, we're getting another first on next week's After the Final Rose.

According to this new promo, exclusive to E! News, the live aftershow that always comes after the proposal will feature something that has never happened before on the series. What could it be?!