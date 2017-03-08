Charlie Hunnam's Workout Secret: ''I Try to Make Love as Often as I Can''

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Anne Hathaway

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Saturday Night Live, Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart on Why She's ''So Utterly Proud'' to Come Out as Gay

Julian Edelman, Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima and New England Patriots Star Julian Edelman Break Up

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Charlie Hunnam, Men's Health

Brian Higbee for Men?s Health

Charlie Hunnamdoesn't limit his sweat sessions solely to the gym. 

The Sons of Anarchy alum appears on the cover of Men's Health magazine's April issue, where he reveals the secret to maintaining his incredible physique is sex. And lots of it. 

Hunnam shared he's interested in "having a high fitness level across the board," pointing to running, swimming, hiking and jiu-jitsu as some of his workout go-to's. The British actor then admitted, "I try to do it all. I also try to make love as often as I can. That's an important part of fitness."

Our hearts aren't beating any faster. Yours are!

"There's no reason you can't be active at 70. I want to run up mountains at that age," he continued. 

Photos

Charlie Hunnam's Hottest Pics

Charlie Hunnam, Men's Health

Brian Higbee for Men?s Health

Unfortunately, Charlie isn't one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors. He's been dating girlfriend Morgana McNeils for more than a decade, and after releasing a video asking his female fans to stop cyber bullying the jewelry designer last year, he explained to Men's Health that working out keeps his anger at bay.

"The way I grew up, if you want to talk s--t, talk s--t to someone's face and be prepared to fight," Hunnam, 36, said.

He continued, "We are supposed to be very active animals. It's our DNA. Sweating is how I change my oil every day. I just feel happier, more positive, energized, and disciplined if I work out."

"I train a lot every day because I'm f--king crazy," Charlie added. Yeah, crazy hot!

TAGS/ Charlie Hunnam , Hot Bods , Magazines , Diet And Fitness , Sex , Interviews , Top Stories , Fitness
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again