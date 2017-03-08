Amal Clooney Shows Baby Bump in What Could be the Ultimate International Women's Day Poster

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Anne Hathaway

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Saturday Night Live, Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart on Why She's ''So Utterly Proud'' to Come Out as Gay

Hoda Kotb, Baby, Adoption, Haley Joy

Matt Lauer Visits Hoda Kotb's Daughter Haley Joy on His Day Off

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amal Clooney

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Frame it: Amal Clooney may have just won International Woman's Day.

The pregnant British human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney was spotted leaving the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City Wednesday, showcasing her baby bump in a dark grey pencil skirt, short cropped blazer and grey and black striped pumps.

She is pregnant with twins, her and husband George Clooney's first children. They are expecting a boy and a girl in June.

Amal had also visited the U.N. in September, when she spoke at the General Assembly about women from the persecuted Yazidi minority group who survived being raped and enslaved by ISIS terrorists and criticizing the U.N. for failing to help protect their people from the group and bring their men to justice for genocide and other crimes. Amal wants ISIS to be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.

Photos

Amal Clooney's Pregnancy Fashion

One of the lawyer's clients is Nobel Peace Prize nominee Nadia Murad Basee Taha, one ISIS' victims. She also spoke at the U.N. with Amal in September. They were invited when Taha was appointed a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador.

"I am ashamed as a supporter of the United Nations that states are failing to prevent or even punish genocide because they find that their own interests get in the way," Amal said in her speech. "I am ashamed as a lawyer that there is no justice being done and barely a complaint being made about it. I am ashamed as a woman that girls like Nadia could have their bodies sold and used as battlefields. I am ashamed as a human being that we ignore their cries for help."

"I am proud to sit beside this young woman whose strength and leadership astounds me,. She has defied all the labels that life has given her: orphan, rape victim, slave, refugee. She has instead created new ones. Survivor, Yazidi leader, women's advocate. Nobel Peace Prize nominee. And now, as of today, Goodwill ambassador," Amal said. "I am proud to know you Nadia, and I am sorry that we have failed you."

Being married to one of the most famous celebs in the world and one of Hollywood's former most popular bachelors has led the public to learn more about Amal's work. Now pregnant, she draws even more attention.

"I think if there are more people who now understand what's happening about the Yazidis and ISIS, and if there can be some action that results from that, that can help those clients, then I think it's a really good thing to give that case the extra publicity that it may get," Amal recently told BBC News.

TAGS/ Amal Clooney , Top Stories , Pregnancies
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again