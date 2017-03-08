Frame it: Amal Clooney may have just won International Woman's Day.

The pregnant British human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney was spotted leaving the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City Wednesday, showcasing her baby bump in a dark grey pencil skirt, short cropped blazer and grey and black striped pumps.

She is pregnant with twins, her and husband George Clooney's first children. They are expecting a boy and a girl in June.

Amal had also visited the U.N. in September, when she spoke at the General Assembly about women from the persecuted Yazidi minority group who survived being raped and enslaved by ISIS terrorists and criticizing the U.N. for failing to help protect their people from the group and bring their men to justice for genocide and other crimes. Amal wants ISIS to be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.