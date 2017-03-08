Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are trying to make their relationship work, E! News has learned.

Although they called it quits on their relationship a few weeks ago, a source tells E! News that they're "working on staying together and focusing on Dream [Kardashian]." Lately, the E! stars have been spending nearly every night together. The couple's daughter, Dream, also has been spending a lot of time bonding with her cousins. Proud papa Rob has been sharing pictures and video of his baby girl meeting Reign Disick, Penelope Disick and North West, which also means Rob has been spending more time with his family.

Our source explains that the Kardashian family has gotten closer with Rob and Dream because of matriarch Kris Jenner.