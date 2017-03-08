Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are trying to make their relationship work, E! News has learned.
Although they called it quits on their relationship a few weeks ago, a source tells E! News that they're "working on staying together and focusing on Dream [Kardashian]." Lately, the E! stars have been spending nearly every night together. The couple's daughter, Dream, also has been spending a lot of time bonding with her cousins. Proud papa Rob has been sharing pictures and video of his baby girl meeting Reign Disick, Penelope Disick and North West, which also means Rob has been spending more time with his family.
Our source explains that the Kardashian family has gotten closer with Rob and Dream because of matriarch Kris Jenner.
"The main reason why the Kardashian family is so involved with Dream is Kris, who has worked hard to focus Rob on being present for his daughter," the insider shares. "Kris has been super focused on being the rock, and she's building a bridge between Chyna and the rest of family."
It also seems tensions have quelled, as the insider tells us that there is "a lot less drama right now." They're both still in front of the cameras for the second season of their E! show, Rob & Chyna.
"We are continuing to shoot with all the family members, and are covering Rob and his relationship with Chyna," an E! spokesperson says.
Both Rob and Chyna are also committed to focusing on their health and fitness. Since giving birth to Dream, Chyna has lost more than 40 pounds. Our insider also tells us that Rob is focusing on his wellness, too.
"Rob is finally trying to exercise but none of his sisters talk to him about his weight anymore and are leaving him alone to figure out his health," the source says.
Recently, Rob has been sharing more photos of green juices and hikes, so he seems to be putting his fittest food forward!