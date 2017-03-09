Mary-Kate Olsen Opens Up About Married Life With Olivier Sarkozy

Photograph by Michael Schwartz, courtesy of The EDIT, NET-A-PORTER.com
Mary-Kate Olsen may be a wildly successful fashion star, but when it comes to her new married life, she sounds just like the rest of us.
As one half of the twin entrepreneurial duo behind labels like The Row and Elizabeth and James, the former child star has her hands full running a fashion empire—which is why she makes her personal life even more of a priority these days.
"I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner," the 30-year-old designer said in NET-A-PORTER.com's digital magazine, The EDIT. "I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don't have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you're not productive."
That husband is Olivier Sarkozy, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's half-brother. This marks the first time she has spoken publicly of her marriage to the 47-year-old French banker. The fashionista and her husband discreetly wed reportedly in November 2015 at a private home in New York City among approximately 50 guests.
However, since both Mary-Kate and her equally famous twin sister, Ashley Olsen, don't participate in social media, it's much easier for them to keep the details of their private lives indeed private.
"Because we don't dive into that whole world [of social media] and we don't have Facebook, we've never been connected to our fans in that way," Ashley told The EDIT. "We've stayed quite sheltered in that sense."
Instead, the former sitcom stars connect with their audience through their clothes—something they say began when they were just tots.
"When we were younger, being in the public eye was almost part of our role and responsibility—to set the trends at that time or be ahead of fashion," Mary-Kate explained.
"We just want to help women feel however they want to feel. Every once in a while, we want to change our perfume or our haircut; we want to wear heels or flats. We just like to switch it up. That's the beauty of clothes."
