Meghan Markle is on a mission to provide brighter futures for women and girls in developing countries.

After spending a week in India with World Vision Canada this past January, the Suits star has penned a powerful essay for Time magazine detailing the plight of those she meet abroad. Titled "How Periods Affect Potential," Markle addresses the stigma surrounding menstruation and why it's keeping girls from pursuing an education.

"One hundred and thirteen million adolescent girls between the ages of 12-14 in India alone are at risk of dropping out of school because of the stigma surrounding menstrual health," Prince Harry's girlfriend writes. "During my time in the field, many girls shared that they feel embarrassed to go to school during their periods, ill equipped with rags instead of pads, unable to participate in sports, and without bathrooms available to care for themselves, they often opt to drop out of school entirely."

She adds that because menstrual health hygiene is not openly discussed, "Many girls believe their bodies are purging evil spirits, or that they are injured once a month; this is a shame-filled reality they quietly endure."