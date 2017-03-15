Cream Contouring: Bella Hadid's Makeup Artist Shares His No-Nonsense Tips

ESC: Bella Hadid, Hollywood Makeup

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

In this no-nonsense guide, Hollywood's biggest makeup artists breaks down the basics to recreating their signature looks. This week, makeup maestro Vincent Oquendo shares his technique for cream contouring. 

While the notion of "contouring" has reached viral new heights thanks to the digital wonders of YouTube, makeup artists have been highlighting the peaks and hollows of clients' faces for centuries. 

When it comes to achieving the chiseled cheekbones of the catwalk à la Dior spokesmodel Bella Hadid or Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl Ashley Graham, their makeup artist Vincent Oquendo advises starting with a cream contour and setting it with a bronzing powder for a seamless, long-lasting look. His must-have products for this include Kiko Sculpting Sticks and Wander Beauty On-The-Glow Bronzer & Illuminator. The best part? The Kiko sticks cost just $14. 

"Layering a cream and then setting it with a powder adds depth to the face and increases the wearability of the product," he told E! News. "I find when I am creating looks on clients for award shows and long days of press, I have to create looks that are long-wearing."

Oquendo says he'll typically top the contour with Kiko Radiant Touch Creamy Stick Highlighter to the cheekbones, bow of the lip and brow bone using his fingers. For an added bonus, his powder over cream layering method makes everything stay put. 

"Oftentimes, clients will say they are able to take a nap even in the makeup without it being ruined," he said. 

Perfect makeup after a nap? We're listening!

Pro Tip: Prep is key to getting "buttery" skin, as Oquendo describes it. To get the skin party started, he relies on two products: Elizabeth Arden's Ceramide Boosting 5-Minute Facial and Clarins' Beauty Flash Balm. Before he puts concealer on his clients, he primes the under eye area with a Klorane Eye Mask.

ESC: A No-Nonsense Guide to Cream Contouring Market

Kiko Sculpting touch Creamy Stick Contour, $14

ESC: A No-Nonsense Guide to Cream Contouring Market

Kiko Radiant Touch Creamy Stick Highlighter, $14

ESC: A No-Nonsense Guide to Cream Contouring Market

Wander Beauty On-The-Glow Bronzer & Illuminator, $45

ESC: A No-Nonsense Guide to Cream Contouring Market

Clarins Beauty Flash Balm, $48

ESC: A No-Nonsense Guide to Cream Contouring Market

Elizabeth Arden's Ceramide Boosting 5-Minute Facial, $87

ESC: A No-Nonsense Guide to Cream Contouring Market

Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Patches with Soothing Cornflower, $24

Want to perfect the art of flawless skin makeup, like Natalie Portman's? Read makeup artist Pati Dubroff's tips here

