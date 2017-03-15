In this no-nonsense guide, Hollywood's biggest makeup artists breaks down the basics to recreating their signature looks. This week, makeup maestro Vincent Oquendo shares his technique for cream contouring.

While the notion of "contouring" has reached viral new heights thanks to the digital wonders of YouTube, makeup artists have been highlighting the peaks and hollows of clients' faces for centuries.

When it comes to achieving the chiseled cheekbones of the catwalk à la Dior spokesmodel Bella Hadid or Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl Ashley Graham, their makeup artist Vincent Oquendo advises starting with a cream contour and setting it with a bronzing powder for a seamless, long-lasting look. His must-have products for this include Kiko Sculpting Sticks and Wander Beauty On-The-Glow Bronzer & Illuminator. The best part? The Kiko sticks cost just $14.