Season Two

"Halloween": Buffy delivered some exceptional Halloween episodes during its run, but none more iconic than its first one, where everyone turned into their enchanted costumes. Xander became a real soldier, Buffy's an 18th century noble woman incapable of fighting, and Willow becomes an actual ghost forced to step up and use her newfound ability to walk through walls to help save the day. While notable enough for its fun concept, the episode also introduced us to Giles' foe Ethan Rayne, who would pop up every now and then to torment our favorite Watcher.

"Innocence": AND THIS IS WHY YOU NEVER HAVE SEX, CHILDREN. JK, but just make sure your partner is not a cursed vampire who will lose his soul if he ever experiences a true moment of happiness before choosing to have sex. This is arguably the episode where Buffy went from good to great, and proved it was more than just a teen drama. After losing her virginity, Buffy faces a young girl's worst nightmare: the guy turns into a monster. Except Angel turned into a literal one, changing the course of the series, and the character of Buffy, forever. This episode also strikes the perfect balance of the two side of Buffy: the strong Slayer (Remember the rocket launcher?!) and the naive girl who sometimes just needs her mother to stroke her hair and tell her everything will be OK, even though she knows it won't be.

"Passion": While the Scooby gang would go on to suffer some truly gutting losses, Jenny Calendar's brutal death at the hands of Angelus (who snapped her neck rather than drain her blood), with the heartthrob finally turning into a monster for many fans, was the show's first major loss. While the loss of her virginity began Buffy's journey into adulthood, Angelus' actions and her in this episode cemented it, with her saying she is finally ready to kill him. Also, this line still gives us chills: "Passion is the source of our finest moments. The joy of love... the clarity of hatred... and the ecstasy of grief."

"Becoming, Part 1 and Part 2": Wait, first: go turn on Sarah McLachlan's "Full of Grace" and put on your sad overalls ‘cause man, was this two-part finale A JOURNEY. Arguably BtVS' best villain, Angelus, reign of torture on Buffy and her loved ones finally comes to an end…but not without so, so, so many costs: Kendra's (the other Slayer) death, Buffy is expelled from school and kicked out of her house by her mom, and, in the end, has to kill Angel, not Angelus, as Willow is able to reverse the curse and restore his soul, just seconds after the vortex to hell is opened. "Close your eyes," Buffy tells the only man she's ever loved, just before stabbing him, and us, right in the heart.