Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's relationship status continues to raise questions.
The self-proclaimed co-parents announced their separation nearly two years ago, but the husband and wife of 10 years has made little movement since that public declaration, considering the actor has not moved out and still considers the family's property his primary residence.
As of late, reports have been brewing that Garner is ready to file for divorce, but according to sources, that's not necessarily the case. "Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed," one source told E! News. "They have been working at their relationship for the past few years."
Then, in a twist, People reported that Garner backtracked on the filing, and instead, called off their divorce for the time being. Sources say that's not accurate.
"Nothing has changed," one insider insisted. "They are not back together. They are co-parenting. The most important thing in all of this are their kids."
As a previous source put it, "There have been times when a reconciliation looked very likely. They love each other and that hasn't changed. But, it's unclear what the future holds for them."
Ben Affleck Proves His Deep Love for Jennifer Garner Once Again: She's the ''Greatest Mom in the World''
While we continue to monitor the status of this duo, the stars continue to do what they've always said they're doing—raising their children together.
In early February, they were spotted in their Sunday best heading off to church with their three kids, Violet Affleck, 11, Seraphina Affleck, 8, and Samuel Affleck, 5.
"Jen is a superhero mom," Affleck told E!'s Catt Sadler in 2016. "She is an amazing mother and I'm really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with. We try our best."
When NBC's Natalie Morales praised Garner for their ability to work as a team despite any personal conflict, the proud mom chimed in with, "It has to be. You don't have a choice."