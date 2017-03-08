Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have romance rumors flying.

The couple split back in June 2015, but have yet to actually divorce. As a result, there have been many rumors about the status of the couple's relationship over the years.

Back in February, many reports claimed that Jen was ready to file for divorce, but a source told E! News at the time that, "Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed."

The source added, "They have been working at their relationship for the past few years."