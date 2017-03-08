Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac want the best for their 2-year-old daughter. The problem is, the former couple—who split last month—can't seem to agree on what that entails.

Less than 24 hours after it was reported that Scarlett had filed divorce papers—and that she and Romain would be fighting for custody over Rose Dorothy Dauraic—the actress broke her silence. "As a devoted mother and private person, and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage," she told E! News in a statement. "Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you."