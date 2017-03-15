A hurricane caused total chaos on Wednesday's So Cosmo!
On the episode, the Cosmopolitan staff was supposed to head to the Bahamas for two photo shoots. But when the storm threatened to destroy their shoot, the team decided to scout out other locations.
That's when Diandra and Evan went to Miami to see if they could use the city as a possible backup plan to the Bahamas. And while they were there, the duo turned up the heat on their relationship as they were able to spend more alone time together.
But while in Miami, Diandra and Evan learned that the storm was coming their way and they flew back to New York City. And while they were away, Leah pitched the idea to do the photo shoots at Coney Island.
"Coney f--king Island?!" James replied to Leah's idea. "Oh my God! Yes, yes, yes, yes!"
The two shoots they needed to do were a beauty photo shoot and a fitness photo shoot. Evan was already approved to be the model during the fitness shoot, but when he suggested during a staff meeting that Diandra join him in the pictures, Steven, who books all of the models for Cosmo's shoots, was a little hesitant to approve.
"Regardless of Evan and Diandra's office romance, it's somewhat annoying that Evan is suggesting Diandra to be the fitness model without talking to me beforehand," he said. "It's my booking and I don't think he realizes the importance of having the best talent that you can get."
So how did the photos turn out?
So how did the photos turn out?
