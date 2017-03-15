A hurricane caused total chaos on Wednesday's So Cosmo!

On the episode, the Cosmopolitan staff was supposed to head to the Bahamas for two photo shoots. But when the storm threatened to destroy their shoot, the team decided to scout out other locations.

That's when Diandra and Evan went to Miami to see if they could use the city as a possible backup plan to the Bahamas. And while they were there, the duo turned up the heat on their relationship as they were able to spend more alone time together.

But while in Miami, Diandra and Evan learned that the storm was coming their way and they flew back to New York City. And while they were away, Leah pitched the idea to do the photo shoots at Coney Island.

"Coney f--king Island?!" James replied to Leah's idea. "Oh my God! Yes, yes, yes, yes!"