This year's International Woman's Day, which celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, comes with a political protest: A Day Without a Woman.

Organizers of January's Women's March on Washington and sister demonstrations called for women to take Wednesday off work, mostly avoid shopping and wear red in solidarity to recognize "the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system—while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity" and to also "recognize that trans and gender nonconforming people face heightened levels of discrimination, social oppression and political targeting."

Emma Watson, who has been hiding books around subway stations in London and New York, tweeted that "book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies."