This year's International Woman's Day, which celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, comes with a political protest: A Day Without a Woman.
Organizers of January's Women's March on Washington and sister demonstrations called for women to take Wednesday off work, mostly avoid shopping and wear red in solidarity to recognize "the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system—while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity" and to also "recognize that trans and gender nonconforming people face heightened levels of discrimination, social oppression and political targeting."
Emma Watson, who has been hiding books around subway stations in London and New York, tweeted that "book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies."
"At work to support my bad*ss boss lady and all the women in our work world but I'm wearing red in solidarity with my sisters! #ADayWithoutAWoman #womensmarch #Resist," Kerry Washington wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read "A Day Without a Woman."
Watson has spoken out against gender inequality several times, including at the United Nations. The Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast reboot star is a U.N. Women Goodwill Ambassador.
"I want men to take up this mantle so their daughters, sisters and mothers can be free from prejudice but also so their sons have permission to be vulnerable and human, too and in doing so, be a more true and complete version of themselves," she said.
Last month, Watson drew controversy with a racy Vanity Fair photo shoot.
"It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is about what feminism is," she later told Reuters. "Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It's about freedom, it's about liberation, it's about equality. I really don't know what my tits have to do with it. It's very confusing."
Miley Cyrus is also outspoken about feminism and expressing yourself via your sexuality.
"I feel like I'm one of the biggest feminists in the world because I tell women to not be scared of anything," she said in 2015. "Girls are all beautiful. Guys get to show their titties on the beach, why can't we? I don't understand the double standard of life."
John Legend, whose married to a strong, independent woman Chrissy Teigen, with whom he shares a 10-year-old daughter, said in 2013, "All men should be feminists. If men care about women's rights, the world will be a better place. We are better off when women are empowered. It leads to a better society."
