Did you know you could receive an Academy Award from the comfort of your own bed?

In Feud: Bette and Joan's second episode, titled "The Other Woman," Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) continue to clash on the set of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, with the men in their lives seemingly egging their rivalry on. Plus, both leading ladies made pretty nasty comments about each other and used different tactics to exact control on the set of the film. And yes, Joan really was shown accepting an Oscar in her bedroom. But was everything shown during the episode accurate?

Let's separate the truth from the exaggerations in episode two...