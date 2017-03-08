She's back. The kookiest character on TV, Elsbeth Tascioni, is back in action on The Good Fight, The Good Wife's spinoff, and her return is as much a surprise as her final appearance was to Carrie Preston, the Emmy-winning actress behind the character. When Preston did her one-episode appearance in season seven of The Good Wife, she had no idea that would be it for her time on the show—and the show itself.

"Yeah, I definitely did [mourn the character] because I wasn't sure if there was going to be a spinoff and if there was, there was no guarantee that I was going to be a part of it, although I prayed that I would be. I threw myself at the feet of any and all people who could've possibly made that happen, begging them [Laughs.] to let me be a part," she told E! News.