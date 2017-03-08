Say goodbye to Chris Hemsworth's luscious locks.

The Norse god gets a makeover in his third standalone, Thor: Ragnarok, and Entertainment Weekly is giving fans a first look at his new haircut in its March 17/24 issue, on sale Friday. "It was nice not to have to sit in the makeup chair for that hour each morning," says Chris, who's played the role since 2011. "It felt like a rebirth for me as the actor but also as the character."

The magazine also offers Marvel fans their first look at the blockbuster's big baddie: Hela, Goddess of Death (Cate Blanchett). Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) also stands strong on the cover.