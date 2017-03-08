TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Wanna eat like a winner?
Tom Brady and his company TB12 announced Tuesday they have partnered with vegan meal kit company Purple Carrott to launch TB12 Performance meals, a meal subscription service offering "fresh, prep-portioned ingredients and simple step-by-step guidance to help active individuals cook many of the same delicious meals Brady will be eating."
The meals will be high-protein and gluten-free and not contain dairy, eggs, seafood, meat or processed foods. The recipes will also "limit the use of soy and refined sugars adhering to the TB12 nutritional guidelines." Menu items include Crispy Turnip Cakes with Tabbouleh, White Lentil Risotto with Roasted Vegetables, and Ramen with Gingered Greens and Broccolini.
The meals cost $78 a week for three dinners, made up of two servings each, and are available to order starting April 3.
"Tom is one of the greatest athletes of all time, and so it's a real honor to work together to help people gain a deeper appreciation for how the food choices they make can have a direct effect on their own health and well-being," Andy Levitt, Purple Carrot's Founder & CEO, said in a statement.
It is unclear if the meals contain caffeine or strawberries; Brady famously said last year he had never had coffee or strawberries before in his life.
Bethenny Frankel In 2009, the Real Housewives of New York City star launched Skinnygirl Cocktails and it later expanded to become a multi-million dollar food empire, which includes low-calorie popcorn, salad dressings, flavored soda mixes and snack bars.
In 2011, she sold her line of Skinnygirl Cocktails to Bean Suntory, which owns Jim Beam, for a reported $120 million.
During the first season of The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel ordered a custom-made cocktail, "the skinny girl's margarita." It is made of clear 100 percent agave tequila, triple sec, club soda and fresh lime juice—a healthier option than sugar-filled margarita mix.
"I went on the show single-handedly and exclusively for business," the Real Housewives star told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. "I knew it was a risk and I had the most to lose, because I already had a platform. When I went on the show, no one was going on for business, no one had done anything."
Cindy Crawford In 2015, the supermodel teamed up with Urban Remedy founder to launch the Cindy's Essentials meal plan.
You can purchase a food kit made up of three days' worth of items such as mint cacao chip shakes, cold-pressed juices and healthy lunch and dinner options such as shredded kale salads and veggie Pad Thai. A day's worth of food adds up to 1500 calories.
Padma Lakshmi In 2015, the Top Chef host launched a frozen microwavable meal collection.
The line includes Padma's Easy Exotic Black Beans & Rice, Padma's Easy Exotic Organic Thai Jasmine Medley with Red, Black, and White Jasmine Rices and Padma's Easy Exotic Spanish Paella—made up of Italian rice, garlic, saffron, red and green peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, peas, chicken, shrimp and chorizo.
Gwyneth PaltrowIn 2015, the actress and Goop lifestyle brand founder, her longtime friend Tracy Anderson and the celebrity trainer's company's CEO Maria Baum launched the healthy and organic food and juice take-out company 3 Green Hearts, which provides on-the-go meals available for delivery and for purchase at cafes inside Anderson's studios in New York.
Menu items include smoothies and juices, the "Chopper Power Salad" (kale, arugula, romaine lettuce, carrots, spinach, heirloom tomatoes, mustard greens and cucumber, plus optional poached chicken breast or salmon) and the "raw green noodle heaven" dish (spiralized zucchini, basil, mint pesto, pine nuts and grape tomatoes).
Salma Hayek In 2008, the actress co-founded a diet plan made up of nutritional juices and nut milks called Cooler Cleanse.
The diet lasts one, three or give days. You must drink six juices a day, about one every three hours, instead of eating food.
"I always try to have our fresh juices in my refrigerator," Hayek told Shape magazine. "I let my body tell me when it's time to cleanse… the first day is hard, but then it becomes easier and you feel energized."