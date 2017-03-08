Wanna eat like a winner?

Tom Brady and his company TB12 announced Tuesday they have partnered with vegan meal kit company Purple Carrott to launch TB12 Performance meals, a meal subscription service offering "fresh, prep-portioned ingredients and simple step-by-step guidance to help active individuals cook many of the same delicious meals Brady will be eating."

The meals will be high-protein and gluten-free and not contain dairy, eggs, seafood, meat or processed foods. The recipes will also "limit the use of soy and refined sugars adhering to the TB12 nutritional guidelines." Menu items include Crispy Turnip Cakes with Tabbouleh, White Lentil Risotto with Roasted Vegetables, and Ramen with Gingered Greens and Broccolini.

The meals cost $78 a week for three dinners, made up of two servings each, and are available to order starting April 3.