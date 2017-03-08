When it comes to health and wellness, Gwyneth Paltrow is doing things her way.

A famous advocate of controversial procedures like vagina steams and bee sting facials, the Oscar winner and her methods have become a target of judgment and confusion. No matter what the feedback, Paltrow does not let the criticism control how she feels.

"When you're at the forefront of something that's new, people can get really reactive: 'This is crazy! Why are you doing this?' Then, five years later, everyone's fine with it," she said in the April issue of Women's Health.