Although Lily Collins and musician Phil Collins have never had the best relationship, the up-and-coming actress has decided to let bygones be bygones.

The 27-year-old actress penned a forgiving letter to her father in her upcoming memoir Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, writing that despite their marred past there was still plenty of time to move forward in the future. Sadly, Lily isn't the first celebrity progeny not to get along with a parent, but fortunately some of them have buried the hatchet.

Here are other celebrities who have made peace with their famous parents: