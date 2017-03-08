Although Lily Collins and musician Phil Collins have never had the best relationship, the up-and-coming actress has decided to let bygones be bygones.
The 27-year-old actress penned a forgiving letter to her father in her upcoming memoir Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, writing that despite their marred past there was still plenty of time to move forward in the future. Sadly, Lily isn't the first celebrity progeny not to get along with a parent, but fortunately some of them have buried the hatchet.
Here are other celebrities who have made peace with their famous parents:
Getty Images
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Angelina Jolie: The daughter of Jon Voight, Jolie and Voight famously feuded for years beginning in 2002 when the National Treasure actor suggested on Access Hollywood that his daughter was unstable. From there on out Jolie made it clear that she didn't have time for Voight, nor did she want to move forward with him as a figure in her life, but ultimately she relented.
In 2007 she told London's Evening Standard that she'd be open to peace. "I am hoping my relationship with my father will be more private in the future,"Jolie told said. "At the end of the day we both wish the best for each other and we'll try to start communicating in some way."
Since then they've remained an amicable-but-distant relationship.
Ireland Baldwin: She and dad Alec Baldwin made headlines when a voicemail he left his then-11-year-old daughter leaked in 2007. On the recording the actor called his daughter "a rude, thoughtless pig." Baldwin lost visitation rights, so Ireland remained with mom Kim Basinger. They made amends years later, and eventually began to joke about the recording.
Nearly eight years later, Ireland and Alec poked fun at the infamous voicemail in a Twitter post. While enjoying story time together, the pair poked fun at the voicemail with their clever online message.
"If I were a pig…." Ireland wrote on Twitter. "I would be a rude and thoughtless one of course!"
Paul Harris/Online USA, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jennifer Aniston: The Friends alum and her mom, Nancy Dow, became completely estranged after Dow gave a tell-all interview about her daughter in 1996. Dow's 1999 memoir about her daughter didn't help the relationship, but the two began to talk again following Aniston's split from Brad Pitt in 2005.
"Yeah, it's been really nice," she told Good Morning America of the reconciliation after nine years of estrangement. "It's been really nice. It's crazy what, you know, your life kind of being turned upside down will lead you to...For us it's...it was the time, and it was going to happen when it was supposed to happen. So this is good. It's baby steps."