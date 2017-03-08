YouTube
YouTube
One dedicated fan noticed Naomi Campbell and Rihanna unfollowed each other on social media, so when Campbell appeared on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night, the observer decided to get the scoop to see if there was a feud between the two celebrities by asking the Star actress about it.
"Everything's fine," Campbell said after hesitating. "Of course it's fine."
But host Andy Cohen seemed skeptical. "I'm an actress now, Andy," she quipped.
When push came to shove, Campbell explained that she tries not to get embroiled in drama with anyone. "I don't have beef," Campbell declared. "I don't have beef especially with black women who I think are powerful and there, and we're all doing the same thing—doing the same struggle."
A feud between Campbell and Rihanna does seem surprising given the fact that in 2015 the supermodel allegedly got into a brawl with Cara Delevingne over how she treated RiRi. "Naomi accused Cara of 'disrespecting' Rihanna and started yelling, before Naomi pushed Cara, who pushed back," a source claimed to Page Six. Another witness alleged, "Cara pulled Naomi's weave, but it didn't come off."
The alleged altercation took place during Garage Magazine's event at Castel Sunday night.
Both models later denied any of the events occurred via Twitter.
"Don't know where this story has come from about @Caradelevingne and I fighting! It is completely untrue, ignore the rumours XN," Campbell tweeted. Delevingne retweeted the statement and backed Campbell's denial, tweeting, "@NaomiCampbell people love to make a drama out of nothing."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)