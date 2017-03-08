One dedicated fan noticed Naomi Campbell and Rihanna unfollowed each other on social media, so when Campbell appeared on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night, the observer decided to get the scoop to see if there was a feud between the two celebrities by asking the Star actress about it.

"Everything's fine," Campbell said after hesitating. "Of course it's fine."

But host Andy Cohen seemed skeptical. "I'm an actress now, Andy," she quipped.