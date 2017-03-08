Aniello and Downs produced the comedy alongside Dave Becky and Matt Tolmach, while Matthew Hirsch served as its executive producer. Downs also has a role in the ensemble movie.

The movie features plenty of over-the-top and in-your-face moments of debauchery. But more than anything, Aniello tells BuzzFeed, "It's a movie about friendships. It was really more about honing in on our experience of having friendships from high school and college that have evolved and maybe gotten a little bit distant. What does it feel like when you reconnect with those people? Are people excited to be reunited? Are they resentful? What is that experience like?" After the movie comes out, she adds, "Hopefully it will have people reflecting on their own lives and their own friendships and relate to friendships that maybe should be worked on."

Rough Night is in theaters June 16.