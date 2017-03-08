Teresa Giudice's Mother Gets a White Balloon Send-Off at Her Funeral

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Teresa Giudice has said her final goodbyes.
After the death of her mother, Antonia Gorga, on Friday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star honored her memory with a white balloon send-off at her funeral.
"Clear skies all the way to HEAVEN for my Mommy I Love You," Giudice wrote on Instagram along with a video of a crowd releasing white balloons into the sky outside of a church.
E! News learned a funeral was held for Gorga on Monday after she died of natural causes three days earlier. She was 66 years old.
Since her mother's untimely death, Giudice has taken to social media to pay tribute to the "rock" of her family with old photos of all of her loved ones together.
"Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she'll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated," she initially wrote to fans to confirm the news."
"Oh mommy, my heart is completely broken, you taught me so much about life, love and motherhood," she continued. "This is a pain I've never felt before and goes so deep. I hope you know how deeply you were loved and how very badly you'll be missed."
"Because of her I will find the strength to continue life's journey. My mother, my confidant, my best friend , my everything .. until we meet again," she penned. "I love you mommy."