Ed Sheeran Announces 2017 North American Tour Dates

Ed Sheeran, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Ed Sheeran is coming to a city near you.

Before his performance on NBC's Today Wednesday, the singer-songwriter announced on Twitter that he will be hitting the road in 2017 to support Divide, his just-released third album.

Divide broke Spotify records, receiving 56,727,861 streams in its first 24 hours. Early tracking estimates indicate the album will sell between 400,000-450,000 copies, ensuring a No. 1 debut.

Sheeran's North American tour will begin June 29 at the Spring Center in Kansas City, Mo., and will wrap Oct. 6 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Concert tickets will go on sale March 17.

A special pre-sale for fans begins at 10 a.m. ET March 13.

Here is the complete list of tour dates:

June 29: Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

June 30: Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

July 1: St. Paul, MN, Xcel Center

July 7: Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

July 9: Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

July 11: Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

July 14: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

July 15: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

July 18: Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre

July 19: Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

July 22: Winnipeg, MB, MTS Centre

July 23: Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre

July 25: Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

July 28: Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

July 29: Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

July 30: Portland, OR, Moda Center

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Asylum Records/Atlantic Records.

Aug. 1: Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

Aug. 2: Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

Aug. 4: Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 5: Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

Aug. 6: San Diego, CA, Valley View Casino Center

Aug. 10: Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

Aug. 15: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

Aug. 17: Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

Aug. 18: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Aug. 19: Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Aug. 22: San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

Aug. 25: Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Center

Aug. 29: Tampa, FL, Amalie Center

Aug. 30: Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena

Aug. 31: Orlando, FL, Amway Center

Sept. 2: Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

Sept. 3: Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

Sept. 5: Charleston, SC, North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 7: Louisville, KY, KFC YUM! Center

Sept. 8: Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

Sept. 12: Omaha, NE, CenturyLink Center

Sept. 15: Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

Sept. 17: St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

Sept. 19: Washington, DC, Verizon Center

Sept. 22: Boston, MA, TD Garden

Sept. 26: Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 27: Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 29: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

Sept. 30: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

Oct. 3: Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

Oct. 6: Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

This is shaping up to be Sheeran's year.

Divide was released March 3. To celebrate, Sheeran uploaded 14 new audio tracks to YouTube. In two days, his latest collection was played more than 1 billion times on the streaming service.

