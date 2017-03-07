Kristen Stewart Debuts Her Shaved Head on the Red Carpet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart is showing off a brand-new look.
At the Los Angeles premiere for her new movie Personal Shopper, the actress stepped out in a black crop top and matching pants.
Ultimately, it wasn't the fashion fans were talking about. Instead, it was Kristen's much shorter (and blonder) hairstyle that turned heads on the red carpet.
Whether posing solo or with director Olivier Assayas, Kristen certainly got fans talking while stepping out at The Carondelet House in Los Angeles.
For those wondering why she changed her hair so drastically, there appears to be a big reason behind the buzzed cut.
As it turns out, the style is reportedly for her upcoming movie titled Underwater. The thriller tells the story of a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake damages their laboratory.
Before filming concludes on that project, Kristen is focused on Personal Shopper. The very-modern thriller has to do with our relationship with new forms of communication.
While covering V Magazine's "Free Spirit" issue, the actress couldn't help but share her own experiences with technology.
"When you speak to someone on the phone, that is a decipherable, understandable exchange," she explained. "But with text and social media, it's essentially a dialogue with yourself and your interpretation of a shadow. It's not invalid; it's a new language."
Personal Shopper hits theatres this Friday.