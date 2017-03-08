O'Malley is back, sort of!
T.R. Knight returns to Shondaland this week with his debut on this week's premiere of The Catch, and we have an exclusive first look at his first scene. Knight plays Tommy, the wayward brother of Alice (Mireille Enos) who arrives to ask for his sister's help with the three million dollars that has mysteriously appeared in a mysterious account in his name.
Somehow, he manages to be both a little unexpected and exactly what you might expect from T.R. Knight playing Alice's brother, and he makes a pretty fun addition to the show.
ABC
The Catch returns this week with some pretty big plans. Ben (Peter Krause) is now serving his time in prison while also trying to make things work with Alice, and Margot (Sonya Walger) is trying to run the Kensington Firm on her own. Of course, everything goes awry as it is wont to do, but that doesn't mean it's not a ton of fun.
This is Knight's first role on a Shonda Rhimes show since the beloved George O'Malley was killed off of Grey's Anatomy in 2009, but he has also starred on CBS' The Good Wife, Hulu's 11.22.63, ABC's When We Rise, and he will be playing J. Edgar Hoover in National Geographic's Genius.
The Catch airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.