O'Malley is back, sort of!

T.R. Knight returns to Shondaland this week with his debut on this week's premiere of The Catch, and we have an exclusive first look at his first scene. Knight plays Tommy, the wayward brother of Alice (Mireille Enos) who arrives to ask for his sister's help with the three million dollars that has mysteriously appeared in a mysterious account in his name.

Somehow, he manages to be both a little unexpected and exactly what you might expect from T.R. Knight playing Alice's brother, and he makes a pretty fun addition to the show.