We've gotten to the point on This Is Us where we feel like we're watching it on a bed of eggshells.

After the hour long emotional gut punch that was the last episode, we spent tonight just waiting for the next shoe to drop—for someone to really break down about William's death, or for the truth about Jack's death to finally be revealed. Every step Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) took, or every time he got in the car, or every time he ate or drank, we feared that would be the step or the car ride or the drink that led to his death, and it turns out we were probably right to think that.

And then there were the things we didn't know we were waiting for, like that moment when Randall (Sterling K. Brown) described a dream in which Jack and William (Ron Cephas Jones) met, and shared a stories about Randall teaching or learning to drive. We're not sure we survived that scene, and in fact we're now writing this from beyond the grave. RIP us.