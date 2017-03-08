Kristen Stewart is a proud member of the LGBT community.

E! News' Marc Malkin caught up with the actress while promoting her latest film Personal Shopper, and when asked about the viral Saturday Night Live moment in which she joked about being "like, so gay," Kristen explained her thought process going into it.

"Honestly, I think it was just funny," she shared. "Not to diminish the point because I think that saying things so bluntly is absolutely important, but at the same time, the only reason I haven't ever done that is because there is an ambiguity to that and I wanted things to be really real for me."

"But honestly, it just worked for the joke," Stewart, 26, continued, adding that the confession was like a "smack" as she clapped her hands together.