Kristen Stewart is a proud member of the LGBT community.
E! News' Marc Malkin caught up with the actress while promoting her latest film Personal Shopper, and when asked about the viral Saturday Night Live moment in which she joked about being "like, so gay," Kristen explained her thought process going into it.
"Honestly, I think it was just funny," she shared. "Not to diminish the point because I think that saying things so bluntly is absolutely important, but at the same time, the only reason I haven't ever done that is because there is an ambiguity to that and I wanted things to be really real for me."
"But honestly, it just worked for the joke," Stewart, 26, continued, adding that the confession was like a "smack" as she clapped her hands together.
Kristen clarified, "It wasn't like, 'Let's do this thing that's going to be so important.' I just thought it was like a nice, light... and also yeah, I'm so utterly proud that I've had so many people be like, 'Thank you,' and I'm like, 'No, thank you.' It's kind of mutual, full circle."
Stewart also discussed stripping down to her birthday suit for nude scenes in the upcoming drama, an experience she called "empowering." She told us, "I didn't feel encumbered at all. Quite the opposite actually."
She added, "Those [scenes] for me were really empowering, not because I was taking my clothes off, but just because I was getting to the most primal part of that [character], finally, someone who's really closed off. So then I felt like they were the most revealing, but also the most empowering scenes."
Personal Shopper hits theaters March 10.