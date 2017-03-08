Basic doesn't have to mean boring.
For those of us that love casual dressing (or wake up late), there's a new way wave of basics that make the perfect foundation for a chic, on-trend outfit. Just ask the Kardashian sisters. The trendsetters were photographed on the side of the road, aside a red vintage car this week, appearing cool and collected in their cotton-blend tops and denim bottoms.
Comfortable, stylish and sultry—Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian-West demonstrate three different ways to take your jeans-and-a-tee obsession to a new level.
Tip #1: Substitute your white blouse for a crop top with lace or ruffles, which offer a nice balance of femininity and sex appeal.
Tip #2: Mom shorts are back and better than ever! Aim for a high-waisted short to emphasize your waistline and longer, loose shorts for added comfort.
Yoins White Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Lace Crop Top, $11.95; Forever 21 Spitfire Cat Eye Sunglasses, $39; Ksenia Schnaider Denim Cut-Off Shorts, $229; Gorjana Chloe Mini Choker, $55; Steve Madden Clearer, $109.95
Tip #1: Bright gold jewelry instantly elevates any T-shirt/jeans combo. Invest in gold statement necklace for those lazy or rushed mornings.
Tip #2: When it comes to jeans, one size doesn't fit all. Love your shape and take the time to find a pair of jeans that hug you in all the right places. Once you find them, buy a couple pairs in different shades of blue.
House of CB 'Luca' Nude Seamless Skin Stretch Bodysuit, $73; Baublebar Nicki Y-Chain, $42; Shellys London Florae Bootie, $119.94; Hollister High Rise Straight Jeans, Now $14.99
Tip #1: There's a reason bodysuits have become so popular: No more bunched fabric at the waist. Swap out your T-shirts for bodysuits for a slimmer, more flattering fit.
Tip #2: Invest in a unique pair of shoes that represents your style. It adds a cool, needed dimension to any outfit.
Asos Rimless Aviator Sunglasses, $18.50; Vanessa Mooney Blondie Cuff Bracelet, Now $49; Gap Sleeveless bodysuit, Now $27.57; Boohoo Izzy Cloudy Wash Ripped Boyfriend Jeans, Now $31; Avec Moderation Strappy Flat Sandals, $296
Which sister rocked it the best? Tell us below!