Basic doesn't have to mean boring.

For those of us that love casual dressing (or wake up late), there's a new way wave of basics that make the perfect foundation for a chic, on-trend outfit. Just ask the Kardashian sisters. The trendsetters were photographed on the side of the road, aside a red vintage car this week, appearing cool and collected in their cotton-blend tops and denim bottoms.

Comfortable, stylish and sultry—Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian-West demonstrate three different ways to take your jeans-and-a-tee obsession to a new level.