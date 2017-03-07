Don't believe everything you read about The Bachelor's biggest contestant of the season.

Just one day after Corinne Olympios faced her co-stars on The Bachelor's Women Tell All special, reports surfaced that the reality star may be engaged.

Could this be the most dramatic news to come out of the season? Not so fast!

"No. I'm not engaged. Are you kidding me? This is getting so ridiculous," Corinne shared with E! News exclusively. "I'm getting fed up with all these rumors. Especially the rumors about Keith Berman."

"Keith Berman and I literally, literally are zero. Never were anything, never anything. He is the last person on the planet that I ever thought would have a media scandal. What? I'm so confused."