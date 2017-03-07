Teresa Giudice Shares Touching Video From Mom Antonia Gorga's Funeral

Antonia Gorga has been laid to rest.

Teresa Giudice took to Instagram on Tuesday with an emotional glimpse into her mother's memorial services. The beloved matriarch of the Real Housewives of New Jersey family died last Friday at the age of 66, and since her passing, Giudice has shared plenty of touching memories of Gorga to social media.

Set to Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again," the video montage features footage from Gorga's funeral of attendees, dressed mostly in black, sending white balloons up into the sky. "Clear skies all the way to HEAVEN for my Mommy," Teresa captioned the moment, adding, " I Love You #loveforamom"

As E! News previously reported, Gorga died of natural causes. She is survived by Teresa and brother Joe Gorga, as well as the seven grandchildren shared between Teresa and husband Joe Giudice as well as Joe and RHONJ cast member Melissa Gorga's kids.