This certainly doesn't look like a "Bad Romance" to us.
It's been close to a month since E! News confirmed that Lady Gaga was dating talent agent Christian Carino. But over the weekend, the couple appeared to be stronger than ever as they enjoyed date night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.
In pictures obtained by E! News, the pair stepped out holding hands as they waited for their car.
Gaga wore a white jumpsuit with a black jacket that could have come from Christian. Such a gentleman move, right?
Meanwhile, Christian wore dark denim jeans and a black button-down while carrying a few gifts back to the car.
Splash News
Splash News
In a romantic twist, the pair enjoyed a kiss on the lips as they waited for their ride and called it a night.
While details of the date night remain pretty hush-hush, cameras also spotted Dylan McDermott, Christina Aguilera and fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger at the Hollywood hot spot around the same time.
Romance rumors first sparked between the "Born This Way" singer and Christian during Super Bowl weekend when the pair kissed on the field before her big halftime performance. In addition, the duo attended Tommy and Gigi Hadid's Spring 2017 fashion show and a Kings Of Leon concert at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
While her new romance is sure to be keeping Gaga happy, the singer also has a major show to look forward to in the coming months.
The Grammy winner will perform two nights at Coachella 2017 in Indio, Calif. "Let's party in the desert!" Gaga confirmed on Twitter earlier this month after Beyoncé had to back out because of her pregnancy.