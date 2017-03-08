4 Celeb Denim Trends to Try—ASAP!

It's out with the old denim trends and in with the new.

Jeans are the perfect base to just about any outfit. Hence why when new styles are introduced each season, celebs and civilians alike flock to what's cool and current.

Now, of course, spring isn't quite here yet (T-minus 12 days), but we're already seeing new styles emerge thanks to the leading ladies who have been rocking them.

First up, Joan Smalls in that amazing wide-leg pair. Flares and cropped flares were all the rage last year, but it's time to expand those pant hems and go the whole nine yards. Wearing them is the easy part! Just tuck in your top and your outfit is done. Pro tip: For the look of longer legs, wear your tallest pair of heels or platforms.