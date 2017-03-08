4 Celeb Denim Trends to Try—ASAP!

ESC: New Denim Trends, Joan Smalls

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

It's out with the old denim trends and in with the new.

Jeans are the perfect base to just about any outfit. Hence why when new styles are introduced each season, celebs and civilians alike flock to what's cool and current.

Now, of course, spring isn't quite here yet (T-minus 12 days), but we're already seeing new styles emerge thanks to the leading ladies who have been rocking them.

First up, Joan Smalls in that amazing wide-leg pair. Flares and cropped flares were all the rage last year, but it's time to expand those pant hems and go the whole nine yards. Wearing them is the easy part! Just tuck in your top and your outfit is done. Pro tip: For the look of longer legs, wear your tallest pair of heels or platforms. 

ESC: New Denim Trends

Rosetta Getty High-Rise Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans, Was: $390, Now: $137; M.I.H. Jeans Cropped Chambray Wide-Leg Pants, Was: $325, Now: $98; Stella McCartney Wide Leg Patchwork Denim, Was: $520, Now: $89

ESC: New Denim Trends, Kendall Jenner

Starface / Splash News

Kendall Jenner's gone the graphic route, and the world's about to follow. Painted, patched, embroidered, you name it! This jean trend was meant to have fun with, so yours can be as bold as you want. Just remember: Because they're such a statement, keep everything else about your outfit low-key.

ESC: New Denim Trends

House of Holland Appliqued Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $290; Mango Cropped Straight Graffiti Jeans, $70; Madewell Embroidered High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $150

ESC: New Denim Trends, Phoebe Tonkin

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Straight-leg jeans are back in a big way, and now they're getting the chop! Cropped hemlines have been popular for a while, but this specific style is now here to stay. Check out the perfect vintage-looking wash on Phoebe Tonkin.

ESC: New Denim Trends

H&M Straight Regular Jeans, $40; Versus Embellished Distressed Jeans, $399; Current/Elliot The Fling Mid-Rise Frayed Straight-Leg Jeans, Was: $268, Now: $121

ESC: New Denim Trends, Becca Dudley

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The term hasn't been coined yet, but will ballerina jeans be the next big thing? Musician Becca Dudley definitely thinks so. Add this instant dose of feminine flair to any outfit—ASAP!

ESC: New Denim Trends

Topshop Moto Tulle Hem Straight Leg Jeans, $85; Zara Mid-Rise Jeans with Frill, $40; MSGM Distressed Ruffle-Trimmed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $285

Do denim right this spring.

