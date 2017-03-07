More than two months after it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had split with her husband of two years, Romain Dauriac, Page Six reports that the A-list actress has filed for divorce.
The divorce news comes on the heels of the two being seen out in public together on numerous occasions and seemingly on good terms, but now it seems as though Johansson is ready to make their breakup official.
Scarlett and Romain are parents to a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac, born in the fall of 2014, but have kept both their relationship and their family life largely out of the public eye.
Dauriac's attorney, Harold Mayerson, opened up the outlet about the divorce news by explaining that this client "would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling." Dauriac's lawyer added, "It will be an interesting process."
The former couple tied the knot back in 2014 and managed to keep the details surrounding their nuptials top-secret until several months after the fact.
E! News revealed that the wedding was held on a private ranch in Montana where guests were treated to horseback riding, hiking, a rodeo show and even a special fireworks send off for the bride and groom.
This marks the second divorce for Johansson, who split with Ryan Reynolds in 2010 after two years of marriage.