More than two months after it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had split with her husband of two years, Romain Dauriac, Page Six reports that the A-list actress has filed for divorce.

The divorce news comes on the heels of the two being seen out in public together on numerous occasions and seemingly on good terms, but now it seems as though Johansson is ready to make their breakup official.

Scarlett and Romain are parents to a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac, born in the fall of 2014, but have kept both their relationship and their family life largely out of the public eye.