How Joe Manganiello's Book of Love for Sofia Vergara Compares to Other Lavish Couples Gifts

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, 2017 SAG Awards, Candids

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara is one lucky lady.

When celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary with Joe Manganiello this past November, the Modern Family star got a gift any lady would find touching.

"I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary," Joe shared in the new issue of Cosmopolitan U.K. "It was about how we met—as well as our courting—and was about 40 pages long."

The book of love got us thinking of all the other touching, heartfelt and down-right thoughtful gifts celebs gave to their partners.

From Jenna Dewan Tatum's horse for Channing Tatum to Mike Tyson's $2 million bathtub for his wife—oh yes, that really happened—you will be blown away by some of these presents seen in our gallery below.

