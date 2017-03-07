Jessica Simpson Slips Back Into Her Iconic Daisy Dukes for Sexy New Photo Shoot

Jessica Simpson Collection

James Macari

Hot damn alert!

Now more than a decade after Jessica Simpson first rocked Daisy Duke's denim short-shorts in The Dukes of Hazzard, she's back in the eponymous style for a photo shoot unveiling the latest additions to her clothing collection. 

The 36-year-old mother of two looks fit and fabulous in the cheeky cut-offs, which she paired with strappy wedges and a distressed denim jacket. For the sexy spread, Jessica wore her famous blond locks in a low ponytail and accessorized the ensemble with gold bangles and statement earrings. 

Photos

Jessica Simpson's Street Style

Jessica Simpson Collection

James Macari

Jessica Simpson Collection

James Macari

The singer-turned-mogul shot the denim-centric collection in Los Angeles with celeb photographer James Macari. Alongside mom Tina Simpson, Jessica styled every look in the campaign. Talk about a triple threat!

In another photo, Jessica (or many versions of her) strikes a few flirty poses in a midriff-baring, crocheted top and low-rise jeans. Simpson also brings the glam in a black lacy bodycon, voluminous waves and multi-colored heels. 

Per a press release from Jessica Simpson Collection, the celeb was "inspired by the essence of travel" to mesh together the "textured, crafty cultures of a world bazaar" with a "rich, colorful, eclectic mix." 

Looking good, girl!

