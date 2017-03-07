Hot damn alert!

Now more than a decade after Jessica Simpson first rocked Daisy Duke's denim short-shorts in The Dukes of Hazzard, she's back in the eponymous style for a photo shoot unveiling the latest additions to her clothing collection.

The 36-year-old mother of two looks fit and fabulous in the cheeky cut-offs, which she paired with strappy wedges and a distressed denim jacket. For the sexy spread, Jessica wore her famous blond locks in a low ponytail and accessorized the ensemble with gold bangles and statement earrings.